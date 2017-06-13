TPM Livewire

Sessions Dodges Questions On Whether He Talked Russia With Trump

PIN-IT
By Published June 13, 2017 3:58 pm

Attorney General Jeff Sessions refused to answer on Tuesday the reasons for former FBI Director James Comey’s firing, during testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, including whether he discussed the Russia investigation with President Donald Trump.

“Do you concur with the President that he was going to fire Comey regardless of recommendation because the problem was the Russian investigation?” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) asked Sessions.

“Sen. Feinstein, I guess I’ll just have to let his words speak for himself,” Sessions replied. “I’m not sure what was in his mind explicitly when we talked with him.”

“Did you ever discuss Director Comey’s FBI handling of the Russia investigations with the President or anyone else?” Feinstein asked.

“Sen. Feinstein, that would call for a communication between the attorney general and the President and I’m not able to comment on that,” Sessions replied.

“You are not able to answer the question here whether you ever discussed that with him?” Feinstein asked.

“That’s correct,” Sessions said.

“And how do you view that, since you discussed his termination, why wouldn’t you discuss the reasons?” Feinstein asked.

“Well, those were put in writing and sent to the President and he made those public,” Sessions said. “So he made that public.”

“So you had no verbal conversation with him about the firing of Mr. Comey?” Feinstein asked.

“I’m not able to discuss with you or confirm or deny the nature of private conversations that I may have had with the President on this subject or others,” Sessions said. “And I know this will be discussed, but that’s the rules that have been adhered to by the Department of Justice as you know Sen. Feinstein.”

“You’re a long time colleague,” Feinstein replied. “But we heard Mr. Coates and we heard Adm. Rogers say essentially the same thing, when it was easy just to say if the answer was no, ’No.’”

“Well it would have been easy to say if it was yes, ‘Yes,’” Sessions said. “But both would have been improper.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sessions: Accusations Against Me Are 'Just Like Through The Looking Glass' 2 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday said suggestions he met with Russian officials to influence...

Sessions: All I Know About Russian Meddling ‘I’ve Read In The Paper’ 9 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday that all he knew...

Sessions Acknowledges Trump Hasn't Invoked Executive Privilege, But Cites It 22 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday said President Donald Trump has not invoked executive...

Sessions Says He Would Have Left Trump Campaign If There Was An ‘Improper’ Or ‘Illegal’ Relationship With Russia 27 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he would have quit the Trump campaign if there...

Dem Senator: Sessions Is 'Obstructing' Probe Into Russian Election Meddling 32 minutes ago

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) on Tuesday accused Attorney General Jeff Sessions of "obstructing" the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.