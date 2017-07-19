TPM Livewire

Schumer: New CBO Score Proves GOP Repeal-And-Delay Plan Is ‘Horrible Idea’

PIN-IT
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., meets with reporters on Capitol Hill before President Donald Trump's speech to the nation, in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Referring to Trump, Schumer said it was amazing in a month how incompetent this administration has been. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published July 19, 2017 5:58 pm

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday said the Congressional Budget Office’s newly released analysis of the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare without an immediate replacement shows the proposal is “a horrible idea.”

“The latest CBO score of the Senate Republican ‘repeal and run’ bill confirms: it was a horrible idea in January and it’s a horrible idea now,” Schumer said in a statement.

The non-partisan CBO estimated that 32 million more people people would be uninsured by 2026 under Senate Republicans’ repeal-and-delay proposal compared to current law.

“President Trump and Republicans have repeatedly promised to lower premiums and increase coverage, yet each proposal they offer would do the opposite,” Schumer said. “Instead of careening towards a plan that would devastate the American health care system, Republicans should work with Democrats to pass real solutions to lower premiums, stabilize the market and improve coverage for millions of Americans.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Schumer: New CBO Score Proves GOP Repeal-And-Delay Plan Is 'Horrible Idea' 8 seconds ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday said the Congressional Budget Office's newly...

Sanders: Questions About 2nd Trump-Putin Meeting Are Just 'Russia Fever' 36 minutes ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday insisted that President Donald...

CBO To Drop 'Repeal-And-Delay' Score As Senators Huddle On Capitol Hill 53 minutes ago

Amid the chaos on Capitol Hill around health care—including the scheduling of an emergency late-night meeting and...

Report: RNC Source Says GOP Guv Candidate’s Trump Criticism Cost Her about 1 hours ago

New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Kim Guadagno’s (R) campaign fundraising has suffered in part because...

Senate GOP Seeks To Revive Dead Repeal Effort With Last-Ditch Meeting about 2 hours ago

After a meeting at the White House where President Trump urged Republican senators to keep...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.