Schumer: New CBO Score Proves GOP Repeal-And-Delay Plan Is ‘Horrible Idea’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday said the Congressional Budget Office’s newly released analysis of the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare without an immediate replacement shows the proposal is “a horrible idea.”

“The latest CBO score of the Senate Republican ‘repeal and run’ bill confirms: it was a horrible idea in January and it’s a horrible idea now,” Schumer said in a statement.

The non-partisan CBO estimated that 32 million more people people would be uninsured by 2026 under Senate Republicans’ repeal-and-delay proposal compared to current law.

“President Trump and Republicans have repeatedly promised to lower premiums and increase coverage, yet each proposal they offer would do the opposite,” Schumer said. “Instead of careening towards a plan that would devastate the American health care system, Republicans should work with Democrats to pass real solutions to lower premiums, stabilize the market and improve coverage for millions of Americans.”