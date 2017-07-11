TPM Livewire

Schiff: Trump Jr. Meeting Is ‘Potential Evidence Of Collusion’

Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published July 11, 2017 10:10 am

The ranking Democratic on the House Intelligence Committee said Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer last year on the premises of getting information that would be helpful to his father’s campaign could be considered “a potential form of collusion.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the meeting “obviously” warrants a “very thorough investigation.” Schiff said if the facts add up that Trump Jr. met with a foreign government to get help with the campaign, it makes “all the denials we’ve seen since that much more unbelievably suspect.”

“First there was, ‘We never had any kind of meetings like that, and then there was, ‘OK, we did have a meeting, but it was about adoptions.’ Then, of course, Paul Manafort, the campaign manager is there. Why would he come to a meeting about adoptions?” Schiff said. “Then it’s about the Magnitsky Act, that’s a sanctions legislation that sanctions Russians who are committing human rights abuses.”

“Then, we learn that, well, actually they went hoping to get damaging information from the Russians about Hillary Clinton. So, the investigation continues to shift, of course not just for Don Jr. , but for many in the Trump world and all of it raises a lot of alarm for us,” he said.

If it ends up being true that the Trump campaign went to the meeting to enlist help from Russia, that would be a “potential form of collusion,” he said.

“If they were soliciting or receiving essentially in-kind contributions from a foreign government in a U.S. election, that would violate, I think, any number of laws,” he said.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
