TPM Livewire

In New Years Day Video, Sasse Says It’s Unhelpful To Make Press The Enemy

PIN-IT
AP
By Published January 2, 2018 7:53 am

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, released a video on Monday defending the freedom of the press.

The senator warned that the “republic will not work if we don’t have shared facts.”

“The only way the republic can work is if we come together and defend each other’s rights to say things we differ about,” Sasse says in the video.

Sasse noted that digital media allows people to exist in “echo chambers” with people who agree with them, which he argued is a “recipe for a new kind of tribalism.”

The senator ended the video by saying that “it’s not helpful to call the press the enemy of the American people” in an apparent dig at Trump. Just one day earlier, the President mentioned the “Fake News” media in a tweet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

In New Years Day Video, Sasse Says It's Unhelpful To Make Press The Enemy 9 seconds ago

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, released a video...

Trump Sides With Iranian Protesters: ‘The U.S. Is Watching!’ 9 minutes ago

After six days of unrest in Iran that has left at least 20 people...

Scaramucci Denies Report He Could Return To The White House 55 minutes ago

Anthony Scaramucci, who served a short stint as White House communications director in July,...

Rubio: GOP Tax Bill ‘Probably Went Too Far’ On Helping Corporations about 4 days ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Friday that he believes the recently passed GOP tax...

Weather Channel Schools Trump On Difference Between Weather, Climate about 4 days ago

After President Donald Trump tweeted mocking the science behind climate change and touting his...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.