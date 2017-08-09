Sanders: White House Briefings Likely To Remain On Camera ‘For Now’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said last week that cameras will likely be allowed to stay on at press briefings for the moment, a tentative détente in the on-and-off tensions between the White House and its occupying press corps.

“Yeah, I think for now,” Sanders said in an interview with the New York Times, excerpts of which were published Wednesday. “We’ll see what happens.”

Sanders said she has “grown up with the press, in the press” but has “never seen the level of hostility that this press corps has to the President.”

During his 10-day stint as White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci also said he would support the return of on-camera briefings, but said the decision was ultimately up to President Donald Trump.

“I think we should put the cameras on,” Scaramucci said in July. “But if the President doesn’t want the cameras on, guess what. We’re not going to have the cameras on.”

Tensions between the White House and the press corps outlasted Scaramucci’s tenure.