TPM Livewire

Sanders: ‘We Should Be Proud’ Ivanka Sat In For Her Father At G20 Meeting

PIN-IT
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, deputy press secretary, speaks during a off-camera press briefing at the White House, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published July 10, 2017 3:35 pm

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday said the United States “should be proud” that Ivanka Trump took her father’s place at a meeting of G20 leaders over the weekend, a decision which quickly drew criticism.

“I think that we should be proud to have Ivanka sitting in that seat, considering particularly the topic at hand was part of her portfolio,” Sanders said at an off-camera White House briefing.

An unnamed senior administration official told CNN that when Ivanka Trump stepped in “the topic involved areas such as African development — areas that will benefit from the facility just announced by the World Bank,” an initiative Ivanka Trump helped develop.

President Donald Trump on Monday defended his decision to step away and have his daughter, a senior White House adviser, take his place at the meeting of world leaders.

“Very standard,” he tweeted, and claimed that if Chelsea Clinton did the same “the Fake News” would endorse her for president.

Asked when the President will stop re-litigating issues from the 2016 election, when he attacked not just his opponent Hillary Clinton but her daughter and husband as well, Sanders said his tweet “wasn’t about putting them in the front.”

“This was about responding to an outrageous attack against a White House senior adviser,” she said. “And it’s a pretty standard protocol that when the leader gets up, someone takes their seat.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sanders: 'We Should Be Proud' Ivanka Sat In For Her Father At G20 Meeting 8 seconds ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday said the United States...

Trump Jr. Says He Would Be 'Happy To Work With' Senate Intel Committee 43 minutes ago

Donald Trump Jr. on Monday said he is willing to work with the Senate...

The Intercept: Kushner Sought Financing From Qatari Investor For Troubled Tower 55 minutes ago

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, unsuccessfully sought a financing...

Poll: Majority Of Republicans Now Say Colleges Are Bad For America about 2 hours ago

A Pew poll released Monday shows that Republicans’ views of higher education institutions have taken a dramatic...

GOP Sen.: Trump Jr. Meeting Russian For Clinton Dirt Is 'A Great Big Nothing' about 2 hours ago

Nothing to see here. That was the reaction Monday from Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) to news that...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.