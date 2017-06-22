TPM Livewire

Ryan Tight-Lipped On Senate O’Care Repeal Bill: I Won’t ‘Opine’ On Process

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published June 22, 2017 11:56 am

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) deflected questions about Senate Republicans’ Obamacare repeal bill Thursday, saying that he had not real the legislative text released an hour earlier, and insisting he didn’t want to “opine on their process.”

“I’ve been briefed on the Senate version,” Ryan said at a press briefing, asked if he had seen the Senate’s bill, which could see a vote as soon as Thursday of next week despite having been drafted in near-total secrecy.

MSNBC’s Kristen Welker asked for the speaker’s reaction to the briefing on the text he had received.

“Believe me, I know how hard this process is, from personal experience,” Ryan said. “From what I understand, their bill tracks in many ways along the lines of the House bill. I think that’s very good. I’m not going to opine on their process. They gave us the space to go through our deliberative process, the last thing I want to do is be disrespectful of their process. They have a lengthy process ahead of them.”

“I think the bottom line is I want them to pass the bill so we can all get down with keeping our promise,” he added, before detailing what he said was Obamacare’s “tailspin” in Wisconsin.

“I’m very happy that the Senate has gone through the work of putting together a bill that keeps that promise,” Ryan continued, referring to the GOP’s timeworn refrain that it would repeal and replace Obamacare. “So yeah, I’m eager for them to pass it, but I’m not going to opine on the details as they go along.”

Welker pressed Ryan further, asking if he was satisfied with the secrecy in which the Senate’s legislative text was written.

“You release legislation after you’ve drafted legislation, not while you draft legislation,” he responded. “I think this is sort of a talking point in search of a problem. You don’t release a bill before you finish writing the bill. You write the bill, then you release the bill. That’s what the Senate’s done. 

“But they want a vote next week, is that enough time for the American public to digest it and debate it?” Welker asked.

Ryan moved on without answering the question.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CBO Aims For Estimate On Senate O'Care Repeal Bill 'Early Next Week' 7 minutes ago

The Congressional Budget Office said Thursday that it would aim to release an assessment...

Top GOP Senator: There's 'A Lot Of Misinformation' About Our Repeal Bill (VIDEO) 8 minutes ago

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) on Thursday accused Democrats of putting out "misinformation" about Senate Republicans’...

Sen. Johnson Is Skeptical That Trumpcare Vote Can Happen Next Week 18 minutes ago

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who has previously expressed concerns that the process for the...

Trump: Senate GOP's Bill To Repeal Obamacare Is 'Going To Be Very Good' 24 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday said Senate Republicans' bill to repeal and replace Obamacare...

GOP Senator's Lament: O'care Repeal Bill Doesn't Go Far Enough 48 minutes ago

After Republican Senate leadership on Thursday morning revealed a draft bill to repeal and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.