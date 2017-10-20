Paul Ryan Roasts Trump, His Twitter Habits During Catholic Charity Dinner

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) poked fun at his colleagues in the Senate, Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and the media during a speech at a New York Catholic charity event Thursday night.

But the President was the butt of nearly every joke.

“Please, enough. You should like the Cabinet when Donald Trump walks into the room,” Ryan said as he took the stage at the the 72nd Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner.

He then referenced his typical line to the media — that he doesn’t respond to the President’s tweets — during his roasting routine, saying the first thing he does each morning is “scroll Twitter.”

“Every morning, I wake up in my office and scroll Twitter to see which tweets I will have to pretend that I didn’t see later,” he said.

The dinner, which invites “New York liberals” and “Wall Street CEOs” — whom Ryan said he hadn’t “seen this many” of in the same room since “my last visit to the White House” — together for charity, is especially popular during presidential elections. Last year, President Donald Trump and then-candidate Hillary Clinton were asked to speak.

“I know last year at this dinner Donald Trump offended some people with his comments, which I know his comments, according to critics, went too far. Some said it was unbecoming of a public figure and that his comments were offensive. … Well, thank God he’s learned his lesson,” he said.

Ryan proved his penchant for keeping up with the mainstream news, taking jabs at Christie for his infamous beach visit and suggested Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was trying to say “oxymoron” when he reportedly called the President a “moron” this summer.

“The truth is, the press absolutely misunderstands and never records the big accomplishments of the White House,” Ryan said. “Look at all the new jobs the President has created — just among the White House staff.”

Watch the full speech below:

