Ryan Sets Date For Trump’s First State Of The Union Address: January 30

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday set the date for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address: Jan. 30, ten days after the anniversary of his inauguration.

“I’m formally inviting President Trump to address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, January 30th, in order to report on the state of the union,” Ryan said in a press conference Thursday.

“This will be a good opportunity for the country to hear directly from the President on the progress that we’ve made and on the work that needs to be done on our shared agenda and look forward to him accepting our invitation,” he added.

The invitation is in accordance with Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution, which states, referring to the President: “He shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

Trump delivered an address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28, 2017.