TPM Livewire

Ryan Sets Date For Trump’s First State Of The Union Address: January 30

PIN-IT
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 29: Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., conducts a news conference after the House Republican Conference meeting in the Capitol on November 29, 2017. Also appearing are, from left, Reps. Gregg Harper, R-Miss., Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published November 30, 2017 11:50 am

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday set the date for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address: Jan. 30, ten days after the anniversary of his inauguration.

“I’m formally inviting President Trump to address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, January 30th, in order to report on the state of the union,” Ryan said in a press conference Thursday.

“This will be a good opportunity for the country to hear directly from the President on the progress that we’ve made and on the work that needs to be done on our shared agenda and look forward to him accepting our invitation,” he added.

The invitation is in accordance with Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution, which states, referring to the President: “He shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

Trump delivered an address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28, 2017.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH: Trump Retweeted Anti-Muslim Videos To 'Elevate The Conversation' 41 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday defended President Donald Trump's retweeting...

White House: Tillerson Is A 'Pretty Tough Guy' Who Will Be 'Just Fine' 50 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday said that Secretary of State...

WaPo Ends Garrison Keillor Column For Violating 'Transparency Standards' about 1 hours ago

The Washington Post will no longer publish former public radio broadcaster Garrison Keillor’s column...

Corker After Talking To Tillerson: 'I Don't Think' Sec Of State's Ouster Is Imminent about 2 hours ago

Amid reports that President Donald Trump could replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Sen....

WATCH LIVE: White House Holds Press Briefing At 3 PM ET about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.