Sen. Johnson Is Skeptical That Trumpcare Vote Can Happen Next Week

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who has previously expressed concerns that the process for the Senate’s bill to repeal Obamacare has been rushed, said on Thursday morning that he is still not sure he will have enough time to review the bill in order to vote “yes” on the legislation next week.

Senate Republican leadership gave a presentation on the legislation to the GOP caucus Thursday morning, but senators were not given a copy of the bill at the meeting. Having not reviewed the bill yet, Johnson told reporters that he is worried he won’t have the information and input he needs to do his “due diligence” analyzing the bill before a vote late next week.

The senator said that he needs to see the Congressional Budget Office’s score, and he wants to solicit input from his constituents on how the legislation will impact them.

“I know it takes time to get all this information in such a complex system. I have a hard time believing I’ll have that information prior to when leadership may want to vote on this,” he told reporters.

Johnson was also concerned that the Senate bill might not do enough to lower premiums.