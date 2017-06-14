TPM Livewire

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) Says Staffer Shot At Congressional Baseball Practice

Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published June 14, 2017 9:37 am

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) said in a statement Wednesday that a member of his staff, later identified as Zack Barth, was shot Wednesday morning when a gunman took aim at a Republican congressional baseball team practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Congressman Williams was not shot, however a member of his staff was shot and is receiving medical attention,” a statement posted to Williams’ Twitter account read in part. Read the full statement below:

Later Wednesday morning, the staffer, Zack Barth, posted on Facebook that he was “okay” and thanked people for their thoughts and prayers. Yahoo News’ Jon Ward posted the note on Twitter:

Williams then identified Barth and asked that his privacy be respected:

This post has been updated.

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
