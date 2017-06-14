Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) Says Staffer Shot At Congressional Baseball Practice

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) said in a statement Wednesday that a member of his staff, later identified as Zack Barth, was shot Wednesday morning when a gunman took aim at a Republican congressional baseball team practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Congressman Williams was not shot, however a member of his staff was shot and is receiving medical attention,” a statement posted to Williams’ Twitter account read in part. Read the full statement below:

Please keep the member of my staff and all members of the congressional baseball team in your thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/wH4b6wXQhs — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

Later Wednesday morning, the staffer, Zack Barth, posted on Facebook that he was “okay” and thanked people for their thoughts and prayers. Yahoo News’ Jon Ward posted the note on Twitter:

Zachary Barth, a staffer for GOP Rep. Roger Williams of TX, posted on FB that he was shot but is "okay." Gave permission to post thru friend pic.twitter.com/ruUuNrtqn6 — Jon Ward (@jonward11) June 14, 2017

Williams then identified Barth and asked that his privacy be respected:

I now can confirm that Zack Barth, who is a legislative correspondent in my office, was shot this morning at baseball practice — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

He is receiving medical attention but is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

We ask that you please respect the privacy of him and his family during this difficult time. — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

This post has been updated.