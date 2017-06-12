Public Theater ‘Completely’ Stands Behind Trumpian Shakespeare Rendition

The Public Theater on Monday said it “stands completely behind” its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” amid backlash over the rendition’s portrayal of a dictator with similarities to President Donald Trump.

“The Public Theater stands completely behind our production of Julius Caesar,” the Public Theater said in a statement released Monday. “We understand and respect the right of our sponsors and supporters to allocate their funding in line with their own values.”

Delta Air Lines and Bank of America, both sponsors of the play, pulled out over similarities between Shakespeare’s Caesar — who is stabbed to death in the third act of the play — and Trump. The National Endowment for the Arts on Sunday also distanced itself from the production.

“We recognize that our interpretation of the play has provoked heated discussion; audiences, sponsors and supporters have expressed varying viewpoints and opinions,” the Public Theater said. “Such discussion is exactly the goal of our civically-engaged theater; this discourse is the basis of a healthy democracy.”

The theater said its rendition of the play “in no way advocates violence towards anyone.”

“Shakespeare’s play, and our production, make the opposite point,” the Public Theater noted. “Those who attempt to defend democracy by undemocratic means pay a terrible price and destroy the very thing they are fighting to save.”

Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold on Monday noted that, in a stroke of apparent irony, Trump made his first contribution via his charitable foundation to the Public Theater’s Shakespeare festival.