TPM Livewire

Polls close in Alabama Senate primaries

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published August 15, 2017 8:07 pm

Polls have officially closed in the primary for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat in Alabama.

Appointed Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) is fighting to stay in the GOP race against former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), ahead of what polls and strategists say is a likely primary runoff.

If no candidate wins an outright majority — as is likely — the top two vote-getters will square off in a late September runoff.

The controversial Brooks has a rabid following of hardline evangelical conservatives and is expected to finish at the top of the field. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) allies have spent millions to destroy Brooks in order to push Strange into second place, and public and private polls suggest they’ve succeeded, and while there’s no guarantee he’ll edge Brooks a late endorsement from President Trump has boosted him in a major way.

Brooks, in the meantime, spent his last day of the primary claiming that “There are communities under Sharia law right now in our country.”

First results are expected around 8:30 p.m. Eastern. Stay tuned, and click here for more background on the race and Moore’s controversial views.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cameron Joseph
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Polls close in Alabama Senate primaries 6 minutes ago

Polls have officially closed in the primary for Attorney General Jeff Sessions' old Senate seat...

White Supremacists Praise Trump's Return To Rhetoric Blaming 'Both Sides' about 1 hours ago

White supremacists on Tuesday praised President Donald Trump for his return to equivocal rhetoric...

'What About The Alt-Left?' Trump Lashes Out In Impromptu Press Conference about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday erased any ground he had gained in denouncing white supremacist...

Ryan Says 'There Can Be No Moral Ambiguity' In Tweet That Spares Trump about 2 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Tuesday said "there can be no moral ambiguity" about...

Will Roy 'Sharia Law Is Here' Moore Win Alabama GOP Senate Primary Tuesday? about 2 hours ago

In a few hours, we'll see whether President Trump has knocked former Alabama Supreme Court...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.