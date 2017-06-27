Perry On Climate Debate: ‘This Is America, Let’s Have A Conversation’

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry doesn’t believe the science is settled on climate change, but he’s open to the conversation, he told reporters gathered in the White House press briefing room Tuesday.

“The climate is changing, man is having an impact on it. I’ve said that time after time,” he said. “The idea that we can’t have an intellectual conversation about just what are the actual impacts, I mean as late was this last week, an undersecretary for the Obama administration, Steve Koonin, he believes we need to have a sit down and have a conversation.”

Perry said if top scientists are saying the data isn’t settled on climate change, then maybe it’s time to sit down and talk it over.

“The people who say ‘The science is settled, it’s done, if you don’t believe that you’re a skeptic.’ … I don’t buy that. I mean this is America, let’s have a conversation,” he said. “Let’s come out of the shadows of hiding behind your political statements and let’s talk about it. What’s wrong with that? And I’m full well, I can be convinced, but why not let’s talk about it.”