Pence Calls Trump ‘Devoted To American Ideals’ Amid Turmoil

Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published June 16, 2017 2:37 pm

Vice President Mike Pence on Friday praised President Donald Trump amid the President’s confirmation that he is under investigation for potential obstruction of justice, and a day after the Pence himself retained outside counsel to assist him regarding the investigation into Russian election meddling.

Just ahead of a speech by Trump in Miami Tuesday, in which the President announced changes to the United States’ Cuba policy, Pence called Trump “a man devoted to American ideals.”

Minutes earlier, Pence used similar language to introduce the President in Miami.

“It is the greatest privilege of my life to serve as vice president to President Donald Trump,” Pence said, “a man of his word, a man of action, and a president who stands without apology as leader of the free world.”

Pence’s communications director Jarrod Agen told the Washington Post Thursday that the Vice President’s outside counsel, Richard Cullen, would “assist him in responding to inquiries by the special counsel.”

Around noon on Friday, the Washington Post’s Philip Rucker asked Pence if he had any comment on hiring Cullen. “It’s very routine,” Pence said, according to Rucker’s pool report. “Very routine.”

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
