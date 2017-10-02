TPM Livewire

Paul Ryan Orders Capitol Flags To Half-Staff After Las Vegas Mass Shooting

J. David Ake/AP
Published October 2, 2017 10:45 am

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Monday offered “condolences” to the families of those wounded and killed after a gunman opened fire in Las Vegas on Sunday night, killing at least 50 people and injuring hundreds.

“America woke up this morning to heartbreaking news. This evil tragedy horrifies us all,” Ryan said in a statement. “To the people of Las Vegas and to the families of the victims, we are with you during this time. The whole country stands united in our shock, in our condolences, and in our prayers.”

According to his office, Ryan also ordered the lowering of flags over the U.S. Capitol to half-staff “in memory of the victims of this tragedy.”

Former President Barack Obama gave the same instruction after a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, the worst such killing in U.S. history until the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
