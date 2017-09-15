Report: Paul Ryan To Convene Ad Hoc DACA Working Group Of GOP Legislators

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) will convene an ad hoc working group of congressional Republicans to formulate a path forward for DACA recipients whose work permits will begin expiring in less than six months, Politico reported Thursday.

Ryan has said that any legislative solution for former DACA recipients must also include increased border security, though he has not presented any details.

An unnamed source familiar with the group’s creation told Politico “it was just one part of a larger look at the matter,” including efforts to work with Democrats.

According to Politico, members of Ryan’s legislative working group will include: House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA); Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA); Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX); Rep. John Carter (R-TX), who chairs that committee’s appropriations subcommittee; Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID); Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI); Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL); Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) and Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ).

President Donald Trump ended DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, on Sept. 5, and delayed the expiration date of the first recipients’ work permits for six months. The program, implemented via executive action by former President Barack Obama, shielded young undocumented people who met certain criteria from deportation.

Trump has said he wants Congress to “legalize” the program, and he met with Democratic congressional leaders on Wednesday night to discuss a legislative way forward, but it’s still far from likely that such a bill will make its way to his desk given most Republican legislators’ stance on what they call “amnesty” for undocumented people.

Both Trump and the Democratic congressional leaders, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), emerged from the meeting Wednesday night saying they were hopeful for a deal to protect so-called “Dreamers,” or young people who came to the United States as undocumented children. But none have presented details of a plan.