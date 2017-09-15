TPM Livewire

Report: Paul Ryan To Convene Ad Hoc DACA Working Group Of GOP Legislators

PIN-IT
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., left, answers questions during an interview at the Associated Press bureau in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published September 15, 2017 9:46 am

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) will convene an ad hoc working group of congressional Republicans to formulate a path forward for DACA recipients whose work permits will begin expiring in less than six months, Politico reported Thursday.

Ryan has said that any legislative solution for former DACA recipients must also include increased border security, though he has not presented any details.

An unnamed source familiar with the group’s creation told Politico “it was just one part of a larger look at the matter,” including efforts to work with Democrats.

According to Politico, members of Ryan’s legislative working group will include: House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA); Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA); Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX); Rep. John Carter (R-TX), who chairs that committee’s appropriations subcommittee; Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID); Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI); Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL); Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) and Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ).

President Donald Trump ended DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, on Sept. 5, and delayed the expiration date of the first recipients’ work permits for six months. The program, implemented via executive action by former President Barack Obama, shielded young undocumented people who met certain criteria from deportation.

Trump has said he wants Congress to “legalize” the program, and he met with Democratic congressional leaders on Wednesday night to discuss a legislative way forward, but it’s still far from likely that such a bill will make its way to his desk given most Republican legislators’ stance on what they call “amnesty” for undocumented people.

Both Trump and the Democratic congressional leaders, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), emerged from the meeting Wednesday night saying they were hopeful for a deal to protect so-called “Dreamers,” or young people who came to the United States as undocumented children. But none have presented details of a plan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Paul Ryan To Convene Ad Hoc DACA Working Group Of GOP Legislators 5 seconds ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) will convene an ad hoc working group of congressional Republicans...

Pelosi During Sit-Down With Trump: ‘Do Women Get To Talk Around Here?’ 9 minutes ago

During a meeting with President Trump on Wednesday to discuss a deal on DACA...

Mnuchin: I Requested Government Plane For 'National Security' Reasons 53 minutes ago

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday acknowledged that he did initially request a government...

Lawyer Says Administration Considering Extending DACA Renewal Deadline 58 minutes ago

A Department of Homeland Security attorney said Thursday that the agency is considering extending...

Trump Hits ESPN In Angry Tweet Days After Anchor Calls Him A 'Bigot' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Friday morning blasted ESPN and called on the sports network...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.