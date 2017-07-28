After Senate Repeal Fails, Obama ‘Still Believes’ Congress Can Build On O’Care

After Senate Republicans suffered a major setback when their bill to repeal Obamacare failed early Friday morning, a spokesman for former President Barack Obama called for Congress to improve the Affordable Care Act in a bipartisan manner.

In a statement, Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said that Obamacare is “bigger than politics” and lauded the law for giving health insurance to millions of Americans.

“The Affordable Care Act has made American stronger and healthier, but there will always be more work to do,” Lewis added. “President Obama has always said we should build on this law, just as members of both parties worked together to improve Seocial Security, Medicare, and Medicaid over the years. President Obama still believes that it is possible for Congress to demonstrate the necessary bipartisanship and political courage to keep delivering on the promise of quality, affordable health insurance for every American.”