TPM Livewire

After Senate Repeal Fails, Obama ‘Still Believes’ Congress Can Build On O’Care

PIN-IT
Evan Vucci/AP Pool
By Published July 28, 2017 12:06 pm

After Senate Republicans suffered a major setback when their bill to repeal Obamacare failed early Friday morning, a spokesman for former President Barack Obama called for Congress to improve the Affordable Care Act in a bipartisan manner.

In a statement, Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said that Obamacare is “bigger than politics” and lauded the law for giving health insurance to millions of Americans.

“The Affordable Care Act has made American stronger and healthier, but there will always be more work to do,” Lewis added. “President Obama has always said we should build on this law, just as members of both parties worked together to improve Seocial Security, Medicare, and Medicaid over the years. President Obama still believes that it is possible for Congress to demonstrate the necessary bipartisanship and political courage to keep delivering on the promise of quality, affordable health insurance for every American.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

After Senate Repeal Fails, Obama 'Still Believes' Congress Can Build On O'Care 5 seconds ago

After Senate Republicans suffered a major setback when their bill to repeal Obamacare failed early...

'Fox And Friends' Hosts Are Upset Dems Took Selfies After O'Care Repeal Failed 52 minutes ago

Following the defeat of the GOP’s "skinny" Obamacare repeal bill in the Senate early...

Ryan 'Disappointed And Frustrated' At O'Care Repeal Failure In Senate about 1 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Friday morning that he was “disappointed and frustrated”...

Schumer Uses O’Care Repeal Failure To Call For Bipartisan Cooperation about 2 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said early Friday morning that Democrats were “relieved,”...

GOP Rep.: Maybe McConnell Should Step Down From Leadership Role about 2 hours ago

After Republican senators failed to pass a skinny Obamacare repeal bill early Friday morning,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.