TPM Livewire

Haley: ‘Of Course’ US Still Supports NATO Article Trump Declined To Endorse

PIN-IT
Albin Lohr-Jones/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published June 4, 2017 12:25 pm

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley on Sunday said the United States supports the mutual-aid clause of the North Atlantic Treaty, though President Donald Trump declined to explicitly endorse the article while speaking at NATO headquarters in May.

“Of course we believe in Article 5,” Haley told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty holds that members of the alliance must come to the aid of another NATO ally under attack if it is invoked. In his remarks at NATO’s headquarters in Belgium, Trump declined to pledge support for the clause.

Haley said she met on Saturday with NATO ambassadors.

“We said ‘a threat on one of us is a threat on all of us,'” she said. “NATO is going to continue to be strong. It’s going to continue to be united. Russia’s going to try and divide it, but the truth is we’ve never swayed from Article 5.”

Haley said Trump’s intent during his remarks “was to make sure that the burden sharing was happening,” and that he would reaffirm the mutual-aid clause if pressed.

“I mean, I think if you asked him if he was in favor of Article 5, he would say that yes, he is,” she said.

Haley also said Trump would reaffirm the article if given an opportunity.

“He could if you asked him,” she said.

“I’d love to ask President Trump,” Tapper replied, “but he won’t give me an interview.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Putin Says He Barely Talked To Flynn, Is Not Sure If Kislyak Talked To Trump Team 1 minute ago

During an interview with NBC's Megyn Kelly that aired Sunday night, Russian President Vladimir...

Haley: 'Of Course' US Still Supports NATO Article Trump Declined To Endorse about 20 hours ago

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley on Sunday said the United States supports the mutual-aid...

After Calls To 'Get Down' To Business, Trump Goes On 23rd Trip To Golf Course about 21 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday headed to the Trump National Golf Club after calling for the...

EPA Chief Dodges Questions On Whether Trump Believes Climate Change Is A Hoax about 22 hours ago

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Sunday ducked questions about whether President Donald Trump believes...

Pruitt Says Decision To Withdraw From Paris Climate Accord Was Not 'Political' about 22 hours ago

Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said Sunday that the decision...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.