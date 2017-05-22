Nikki Haley: ‘We Absolutely Need The Investigation’ (VIDEO)

The United States’ ambassador to the United Nations said the country “absolutely needed” the investigation into possible coordination between President Donald Trump’s associates and Russia during the 2016 campaign.

“We need the investigation?” NBC’s Craig Melvin asked Ambassador Nikki Haley during an interview aired Monday.

“I think we absolutely need the investigation,” she replied.

Haley also broke with Trump’s criticism of the appointment of a special counsel to the FBI’s probe of his campaign and related matters.

Introducing the interview, Melvin noted that Haley was the first Trump Cabinet official to publicly endorse Robert Mueller’s appointment by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“Trump has said the appointment of Robert Mueller divides this country,” Melvin said. “You disagree with that assessment? You think it’s a good idea?”

“I think that all these questions need to be answered, so that the administration can get back to work,” she said.