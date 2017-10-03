Nevada Gov. Declares Emergency, Medical Disaster Following Shooting

The governor of Nevada on Monday signed both a declaration of emergency and a separate declaration of a public health and medical disaster following a shooting massacre in Las Vegas that killed 59 people and injured hundreds more.

The alleged gunman, Stephen Craig Paddock, set up rifles on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and shot at an outdoor music festival hundreds of yards away. In addition to the dramatic death toll, hundreds were wounded by Paddock’s continuous sprays of bullets, leading to packed hospitals in the area.

Gov. Brian Sandoval’s (R) declaration of a public health and medical disaster seeks to aid those medical centers by suspending certain state laws “to allow health care providers employed by a hospital and licensed and in good standing in another state to practice in Nevada in order to assist with the public health and medical disaster response operations.”

The declaration of a state of emergency similarly directs state employees to assist Clark County officials in their effort “to save lives, protect property, and protect the health and safety of person in this state.”

