TPM Livewire

Nevada Gov. Declares Emergency, Medical Disaster Following Shooting

PIN-IT
NVLI107-Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval stands on the front steps of the historic Fallon Old Post Office built in 1929 after speaking at the Grand Opening of Young Entrepreneurs Collective in Fallon Nevada. Thursday, March. 27, 2015 (AP Photo/Lance Iversen
Lance Iversen/FR171256 AP
By Published October 3, 2017 10:47 am

The governor of Nevada on Monday signed both a declaration of emergency and a separate declaration of a public health and medical disaster following a shooting massacre in Las Vegas that killed 59 people and injured hundreds more.

The alleged gunman, Stephen Craig Paddock, set up rifles on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and shot at an outdoor music festival hundreds of yards away. In addition to the dramatic death toll, hundreds were wounded by Paddock’s continuous sprays of bullets, leading to packed hospitals in the area.

Gov. Brian Sandoval’s (R) declaration of a public health and medical disaster seeks to aid those medical centers by suspending certain state laws “to allow health care providers employed by a hospital and licensed and in good standing in another state to practice in Nevada in order to assist with the public health and medical disaster response operations.”

The declaration of a state of emergency similarly directs state employees to assist Clark County officials in their effort “to save lives, protect property, and protect the health and safety of person in this state.”

View both declarations below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Schumer: 'Boggles The Mind' For Trump To Complain About PR's Hurricane Costs 38 minutes ago

Alice Ollstein contributed reporting from Washington, D.C.  Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tore...

Ryan Reportedly Urged White House Not To Fire Tom Price about 1 hours ago

Shortly before the White House announced that Tom Price would resign from his role...

GOP Sen. Says Trump Wants Congress To Protect Only Current DACA Recipients about 1 hours ago

After dining with President Donald Trump on Monday night, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said...

Office Of Special Counsel Reprimands Haley For Endorsing GOP Candidate about 2 hours ago

The Office of Special Counsel (OSC) on Tuesday reprimanded United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for violating...

NBC: Vegas Suspect Wired $100,000 To Girlfriend’s Home Country Last Week about 2 hours ago

Stephen Paddock, the man accused of killing 59 people and injuring more than 500...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.