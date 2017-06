NBC News’ Pete Williams reported that the two Capitol Police officers said to be shot Wednesday morning are expected to survive.

The police officers were reportedly shot during a Republican congressional baseball team practice. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) were also hit.