TPM Livewire

Moore Lawyer Cites MSNBC Anchor Who Hails From Canada To Defend Candidate

PIN-IT
By Published November 15, 2017 12:02 pm

A lawyer representing Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who stands accused of sexually pursuing minors and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl years ago, on Wednesday argued that cultural norms surrounding the age of consent vary throughout the world.

Moore’s lawyer Trenton Garmon made the argument in response to questions about Moore’s remark last week that he did not recall “dating any girl without the permission of her mother.”

“Why would he need permission from any of these girls’ mothers if they weren’t underage?” Stephanie Ruhle asked Garmon on MSNBC.

“That’s a good question, and culturally I would say there’s differences. I looked up Ali’s background there,” Garmon replied, referring to Ruhle’s co-host Ali Velshi. “Wow. That’s awesome, that you’ve got such a diverse background. It was cool to read through that.”

“What does Ali’s background have to do with dating a 14-year-old?” Ruhle shot back.

“I’m not finished with the context of it,” Garmon said.

“Well, please answer,” Ruhle pressed. “What does Ali Velshi’s background have to do with dating children, 14-year-old girls?”

“Sure,” Garmon said. “In other countries there’s arrangement through parents for what we would refer to as consensual marriage, so—”

“Ali’s from Canada,” Ruhle interrupted. “Ali’s from Canada.”

“I understand that. And Ali’s also spent time in other countries. It’s not a bad thing,” Garmon said.

“So have I,” Ruhle said.

“I don’t know where you’re going with this, Trenton,” Velshi, who was born in Kenya and raised in Ontario, said.

Watch the exchange:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Moore Lawyer Cites MSNBC Anchor Who Hails From Canada To Defend Candidate 14 seconds ago

A lawyer representing Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who stands accused of sexually...

Bogus Robocall Claims Washington Post Is Offering Money For Dirt On Moore 12 minutes ago

At least one Alabama resident received a voice mail Tuesday from a man calling...

Gowdy: I Don't Think 'Threshold Has Been Met' For Clinton Special Counsel about 2 hours ago

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, on Wednesday said...

Fox's Shep Smith Debunks Right Wing's Pet 'Uranium One' Scandal about 2 hours ago

Fox News’ Shepard Smith took six minutes out of his show Tuesday to debunk...

Trump Tweeted His Condolences For The Wrong Shooting Tuesday Night about 2 hours ago

After a shooting Tuesday in California left four people dead, President Donald Trump attempted...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.