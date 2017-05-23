TPM Livewire

After Two Apparent Snubs, Internet Briefly Celebrates Melania Trump

Published May 23, 2017 1:58 pm

Melania Trump is, for now, a viral sensation.

The supermodel-turned-first-lady is making waves online this week for what appear to be two snubs of her husband in as many days.

Evaluate the evidence for yourself.

Social media users, ever eager for any hint of trouble in the executive residence, came to their own conclusions.

Holding hands.

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
