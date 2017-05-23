After Two Apparent Snubs, Internet Briefly Celebrates Melania Trump

Melania Trump is, for now, a viral sensation.

The supermodel-turned-first-lady is making waves online this week for what appear to be two snubs of her husband in as many days.

Evaluate the evidence for yourself.

Trump and Melania arrive to Rome AF1 👋 pic.twitter.com/JjXzgM6Ox3 — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) May 23, 2017

Social media users, ever eager for any hint of trouble in the executive residence, came to their own conclusions.

I kinda dig how much she hates him. https://t.co/4iogIcKruY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2017

"She Hates Me" by Puddle of Mudd (2001), featuring Donald and Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/iMnepQo2Ey — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 23, 2017

Melania's reaction when Donald tries to hold her hand is all of us. https://t.co/DnT0nHvZqV — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 22, 2017

This is moment Melania became First Lady https://t.co/bXgyyAnDHQ — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) May 22, 2017