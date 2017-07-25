TPM Livewire

McConnell Urges GOPers To ‘Seize The Moment’ And Vote For O’Care Repeal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right, tells reporters he is delaying a vote on the Republican health care bill while the GOP leadership works toward getting enough votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. In a bruising setback, Senate Republican leaders are delaying a vote on their prized health care bill until after the July 4 recess, forced to retreat by a GOP rebellion that left them lacking enough votes to even begin debating the legislation, two sources said Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published July 25, 2017 12:20 pm

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday urged Republican senators to vote later in the day to open debate on a measure to repeal Obamacare, though nobody knows what proposal they’ll be voting on yet.

“If other senators agree and join me in voting yes on the motion to proceed, we can move one step closer to sending legislation to the President for his signature,” McConnell said, speaking from the Senate floor. “I hope everyone will seize the moment. I certainly will.”

He thanked President Donald Trump’s administration “for its continued close work” with lawmakers on the repeal process, and repeated Trump’s warning to any Republican senator who votes against the proposal.

“I’d like to reiterate what the President said yesterday,” McConnell said. “Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you’re just fine with the Obamacare nightmare.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
