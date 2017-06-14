TPM Livewire

McConnell ‘Grateful For All Those Who Stepped In To Help’ After Shooting

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at left by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., reacts to questions from reporters about President Donald Trump reportedly sharing classified information with two Russian diplomats during a meeting in the Oval Office, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published June 14, 2017 11:05 am

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) expressed his concern for those injured during a shooting at a Republican congressional baseball team practice Wednesday morning, and his gratitude for the Capitol Police and other law enforcement who responded to the scene. He also said he knew the Senate would embrace the bipartisan spirit of the congressional baseball game.

“I know the entire Senate will join in echoing the sentiments of the President this morning,” McConnell said from the Senate floor. “We are deeply saddened. We’re all concerned for those injured. We’ll keep them in our prayers, and we’ll continue to send them every wish for a quick and full recovery.”

“We’re grateful for all those who stepped in to help, those practicing on the field, first responders, and of course the Capitol Police officers on the scene,” he continued. “We’re deeply indebted to their service. We again salute their continuing and unfailing bravery on behalf of the Capitol community. The congressional baseball game is a bipartisan charity event. I know the Senate will embrace that spirit today as we come together in expressing both our concern and our gratitude.”

McConnell earlier posted a tweet responding to the shooting:

Watch McConnell’s remarks from the floor below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
McConnell 'Grateful For All Those Who Stepped In To Help' After Shooting

