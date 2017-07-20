TPM Livewire

McCain Promises He’ll ‘Be Back Soon’ After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

PIN-IT
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz delivers his speech titled “America’s Enduring Commitment to Security and Prosperity in Asia” at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) Distinguished Public Lecture on Friday, June 3, 2016 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Wong Maye-E/AP
By Published July 20, 2017 11:48 am

After his office announced that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) published a tweet Thursday saying that he’s thankful for the “outpouring of support” he’s received and assuring his Senate colleagues that he will “be back soon.”

McCain has been out of work on Capitol Hill for about a week following surgery to remove a blood clot from above his eye. The Mayo Clinic, where McCain is being treated, then announced Wednesday night that doctors had discovered glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. McCain and his family are considering treatment options, which may include chemotherapy or radiation, according to the Mayo Clinic statement.

Senate Republicans are working to revive a deal to repeal and replace Obamacare in McCain’s absence, and it’s still unclear when, if at all, McCain will be able to return for a vote on the legislation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

McCain Promises He'll 'Be Back Soon' After Brain Cancer Diagnosis 14 seconds ago

After his office announced that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer, Sen. John...

GOP Sen.: It's Not Important For Trump To Know 'Intricacies' Of O'Care Repeal 10 minutes ago

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Thursday that it wasn’t important for President Donald Trump...

Trump Nominates Climate Change Skeptic To Top Science Job At USDA 52 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated an open climate change skeptic with no credentials in agricultural...

Sessions Answers Angry Trump Criticism: I Will Serve As Long As It Is 'Appropriate' 55 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions responded on Thursday to President Donald Trump’s harsh criticism of...

HHS Is Reportedly Using Obamacare Outreach Funds To Undermine The Law about 1 hours ago

The Department of Health and Human Services has been using government funding earmarked for...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.