McCain Promises He’ll ‘Be Back Soon’ After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

After his office announced that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) published a tweet Thursday saying that he’s thankful for the “outpouring of support” he’s received and assuring his Senate colleagues that he will “be back soon.”

I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 20, 2017

McCain has been out of work on Capitol Hill for about a week following surgery to remove a blood clot from above his eye. The Mayo Clinic, where McCain is being treated, then announced Wednesday night that doctors had discovered glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. McCain and his family are considering treatment options, which may include chemotherapy or radiation, according to the Mayo Clinic statement.

Senate Republicans are working to revive a deal to repeal and replace Obamacare in McCain’s absence, and it’s still unclear when, if at all, McCain will be able to return for a vote on the legislation.