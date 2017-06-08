McCain On His Comey Questions: Maybe I Shouldn’t Stay Up Late For Baseball

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Thursday reflected ruefully on his questions to fired FBI Director James Comey during an open session of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people’s heads,” McCain said in a statement. “Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games.”

Anybody know what McCain is talking about? — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) June 8, 2017

I'm honestly confused with McCain's line of questioning. McCain wants to know if the Clinton camp colluded w/ Russians so they could lose? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 8, 2017

I think what Sen McCain is saying is that FBI should investigate if Hillary Clinton colluded with the Russians to hurt her own campaign. OK. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 8, 2017

strangest thing I've ever seen from John McCain — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 8, 2017

Other senators' faces as McCain talks. pic.twitter.com/2x1nmRzbkQ — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) June 8, 2017

I don't know what was up with John McCain but I'm pretty sure Hillary Clinton didn't collude with the Russians to hack herself & elect Trump — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 8, 2017

McCain said he wanted to find out whether Comey believed “that any of his interactions with the President rise to the level of obstruction of justice.”

“While I missed an opportunity in today’s hearing, I still believe this question is important, and I intend to submit it in writing to Mr. Comey for the record,” he said.