Sen. Mazie Hirono Announces She Has Kidney Cancer, Expects ‘Full Recovery’

Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published May 16, 2017 4:22 pm

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) on Tuesday announced that she will undergo treatment for kidney cancer and expects to make a full recovery.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Hirono said that she plans to keep working during her recovery.

“I face this fight with the same determination I’ve fought for the people of Hawaii,” she wrote. “And I never quit, especially when things get tough.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
