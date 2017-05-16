Sen. Mazie Hirono Announces She Has Kidney Cancer, Expects ‘Full Recovery’

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) on Tuesday announced that she will undergo treatment for kidney cancer and expects to make a full recovery.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Hirono said that she plans to keep working during her recovery.
“I face this fight with the same determination I’ve fought for the people of Hawaii,” she wrote. “And I never quit, especially when things get tough.”
I face this fight with the same determination I’ve fought for the people of Hawaii. And I never quit, especially when things get tough. pic.twitter.com/qXlmJnrnOa
— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) May 16, 2017