Rep. Loudermilk And Wife Face Non-Life Threatening Injuries After Car Accident

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) and his wife are recovering from injuries they sustained when they were involved in a car accident Tuesday.

The couple sustained “non-life-threatening injuries” when the car they were driving east on I-40 was rear-ended and flipped multiple times, Loudermilk’s office said in a statement sent to TPM. The impact caused their vehicle to leave the road and flip multiple times eventually coming to rest on the passenger’s side.

A spokeswoman said the couple was driving to Washington, D.C. after coming home to Georgia to assist in Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

“Both the congressman and Mrs. Loudermilk were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where they were treated and released,” the spokeswoman added. “They have been instructed to return to Georgia for follow-up treatment.”

While he wasn’t harmed then, Loudermilk was also present on the baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia in June when a man opened fire at a congressional Republican baseball practice. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot and is still recovering from injuries.

“The Loudermilk’s immediately acknowledged God’s hand in protecting them from serious injury, and they would appreciate your thoughts and prayers as they recover,” the spokeswoman said.