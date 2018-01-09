TPM Livewire

Lawyer Representing Wolff, Publisher Tells Trump They Won't Stop Printing

Published January 9, 2018

A lawyer representing the author and publisher of the new book on the Trump campaign and administration, “Fire and Fury,” told a lawyer for President Donald Trump in a Monday letter that they will not stop printing the book.

“My clients do not intend to cease publication, no such retraction will occur, and no apology is warranted,” the attorney representing author Michael Wolff and publisher Henry Holt wrote in the letter first obtained by ABC News.

Attorney Elizabeth McNamera wrote that Trump attorney Charles Harder’s cease and desist letter “stopped short of identifying a single statement in the book that is factually false or defamatory.”

The White House began attacking “Fire and Fury” before the book’s official release, describing it as fiction based on excerpts and quotes published before the book was available to the public. A lawyer for Trump then sent a cease and desist letter to Wolff and Henry Holt, informing them that they were “investigating numerous false and/or baseless statements that you have made about Mr. Trump” and demanding that they stop printing the book.

