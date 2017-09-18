TPM Livewire

It’s Official: Laura Ingraham Joins Fox News With Her Own Prime Time Show

Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published September 18, 2017 2:43 pm

Fox News on Monday confirmed that conservative radio host Laura Ingraham will take over the network’s 10 p.m. slot with her own show.

The network told TPM in a statement that Ingraham will host “The Ingraham Angle” at 10 p.m., shifting star host Sean Hannity’s show to the 9 p.m. slot and displacing “The Five” to its eponymous 5 p.m. slot.

CNN first reported last week that Ingraham was set to take over Fox News’ 10 p.m. slot. A Fox News spokesperson pushed back on that report, telling TPM that the network had “no deal in place” with Ingraham at that time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
