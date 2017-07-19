TPM Livewire

Kasich: Trump Doesn’t Care What The Solution Is On Health Care

HOLD FOR SUNDAY, JAN. 15 – FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, following a ceremony where President Barack Obama honored the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team, answers questions from reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington. In the weeks before President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20, 2017, inauguration, Kasich has emerged from a period of retreat after conceding his presidential ambitions for a second time. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
By Published July 19, 2017 11:02 am

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), who is one of 11 governors who signed a bipartisan agreement saying Congress shouldn’t end Obamacare without a simultaneous replacement plan, said he doesn’t think the President cares about the details of the Senate health bill.

“I don’t think he’s ideological on this. He has political people to try to probably tell him ‘You need to do this or that.’ But I don’t think he cares really what the solution is,” he said. “I don’t think he’s embedded in some ideological program here. The more he’s ideological, the worse he does.”

Kasich said he has a “sense” that President Donald Trump will sign something that will “stabilize the markets” so Congress can address the rising costs of health care.

We practice quantity and not quality. If we practice quality and paid for quality, we’d begin to rein in these driving health care costs along with looking at all the other elements that contribute, for example, to the rising cost of pharmaceuticals,” he said.

