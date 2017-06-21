TPM Livewire

Chuck Todd Presses GOPer To Defend Secretive ACA Repeal Drafting Process

In a tense exchange on Wednesday, MSNBC’s Chuck Todd pressed a Republican senator to say whether he’s comfortable defending the secretive approach he and his colleagues have taken to drafting their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) got testy when Todd asked him to defend Senate Republicans’ closed-door approach to working on the health care legislation.

“There’s going to be a big markup on this, the whole process of the vote-a-rama,” Barrasso said on “MTP Daily,” referring to a rapid-fire series of votes on potential amendments to the legislation.

“After the bill passes?” Todd interrupted.

“No, before! No, on the floor of the Senate,” Barrasso shot back. “There may be 50 to 100 amendments offered. This is a wide-open amendment process before we vote yes or no on the entire bill.”

“Are you really comfortable defending this process, Senator?” Todd pressed. “The vote-a-rama you’re talking about, it’s possible all those amendments all get replaced when you just vote on the last bill at the end.”

“Well, there’s going to be votes,” Barrasso replied. “People are going to be able to watch it on C-SPAN, every member’s going to be allowed to offer amendments.”

