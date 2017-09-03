TPM Livewire

Flake: North Korea Tests Show ‘Limits Of Economic Sanctions’ As Deterrent

PIN-IT
Al Drago/CQPHO
By Published September 3, 2017 11:38 am

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Sunday said economic sanctions are of limited use as a deterrent to North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests.

“I think, given where they are, we see the limits of economic sanctions, obviously, on North Korea,” Flake said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He said North Korea seems “intent on moving forward.”

“What we’ve been doing over the years has certainly not slowed the advance of their nuclear program. But I don’t think that harsh rhetoric does either,” Flake said.

President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned North Korea for conducting what the nation’s state-run media claimed was the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

Trump called it “a major Nuclear Test,” and called North Korea “a rogue nation” and “very hostile and dangerous to the United States.”

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin on Sunday said he would “draft a sanctions package” on North Korea to send to Trump “for his strong consideration.”

“Certainly sanctions are not arresting that development either, so just about nothing we’ve done so far has helped slow it down,” Flake said. “I think that they are moving.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Schiff: 'Probably Past Time' For House Intel Panel To Subpoena White House 41 minutes ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday...

Mattis: US Will Meet 'Any Threat' With 'Massive Military Response' about 1 hours ago

Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Sunday said "any threat" to the United States,...

Flake: 'Nobody' Should Support Trump's Pledges On Wall, Ending DACA Program about 1 hours ago

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Sunday said that "nobody ought to support" President Donald...

CNN: Obama Advised Trump In Letter To Lead Through 'Action And Example' about 4 hours ago

Former President Barack Obama left President Donald Trump several items of advice in a letter...

Trump Says He'll Meet With 'Military Leaders' To Discuss North Korea about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would meet with his chief of staff...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.