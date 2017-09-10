TPM Livewire

Fox Host: If Trump Wants To Work With Dems To Make Deals, ‘Good For Him’

Albin Lohr-Jones/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Published September 10, 2017 9:42 am

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Sunday praised President Donald Trump for making a short-term debt ceiling deal with Democrats over elected Republicans’ unanimous opposition.

“I can’t blame him, and I said, good for him,” Pirro said on local New York radio station WNYM.

She claimed the “establishment is out to get Donald Trump” and singled out House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for specific criticism.

“The truth is, as soon as the President does something they don’t like, they’re the first to criticize him,” Pirro said. “If for nine months the Republican establishment that continuously criticizes him and backbites cannot get anything done, then it is time for the President to move across the aisle.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
