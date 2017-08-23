TPM Livewire

Hannity Endorses Jeff Flake’s Primary Opponent After Trump Visit To Arizona

PIN-IT
In this March 4, 2016, photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News arrives in National Harbor, Md. Hannity is getting a bruising reminder that this year's presidential campaign defies traditional political rules. The Fox News Channel and radio host had a nasty spat with Ted Cruz this week, following criticism from both the left and right about his interviews with Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published August 23, 2017 5:35 pm

Things just keep getting trickier for Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

On Wednesday, just a day after President Trump took pot shots at him from the stage in Phoenix, Fox News star Sean Hannity endorsed Flake’s primary opponent in a race that’s likely to get ugly.

Former Arizona state Sen. Kelli Ward (R), who’s running hard at Flake from the right and has drawn praise from Trump, got the high-wattage conservative’s endorsement on his radio show.

“I warmly offer you my endorsement and my support,” Hannity told Ward during an interview, according to CNN. “I’m supporting her candidacy and I hope you will too.”

Ward lost to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) by a double-digit margin in a primary last year, but Flake is viewed as even more vulnerable, partly because he’s not as well known in the state and partly because of his ongoing public feud with Trump.

And she’s rallying hardline conservative stars — Laura Ingraham also endorsed her this week.

The president himself attacked Flake during a Tuesday night rally, and then went after him by name on Twitter Wednesday morning.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cameron Joseph
Cameron Joseph is Talking Points Memo's senior political correspondent based in Washington, D.C. He covers Capitol Hill, the White House and the permanent campaign. Previous publications include the New York Daily News, Mashable, The Hill and National Journal. He grew up near Chicago and is an irrationally passionate Cubs fan.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Hannity Endorses Jeff Flake's Primary Opponent After Trump Visit To Arizona 7 seconds ago

Things just keep getting trickier for Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ). On Wednesday, just a day...

Convicted Ex-Sheriff Arpaio Expresses Optimism Over Possible Trump Pardon 16 minutes ago

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio expressed some optimism Wednesday that President Donald Trump...

McConnell Claims He And Trump Are Doing Just Fine And 'In Regular Contact' about 2 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday claimed that he and President Donald Trump...

Ryan: 'I Don't Think It's In Our Interest' To Shut Down Gov't For Trump's Wall about 3 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday said he doesn't "think a government shutdown...

Kislyak Blasts CNN For Asking Whether He Was A Spy In US: 'Nonsense' about 3 hours ago

CNN reporter Matthew Chance snagged the first western media interview with former Russian Ambassador...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.