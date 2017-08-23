Hannity Endorses Jeff Flake’s Primary Opponent After Trump Visit To Arizona

Things just keep getting trickier for Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

On Wednesday, just a day after President Trump took pot shots at him from the stage in Phoenix, Fox News star Sean Hannity endorsed Flake’s primary opponent in a race that’s likely to get ugly.

Former Arizona state Sen. Kelli Ward (R), who’s running hard at Flake from the right and has drawn praise from Trump, got the high-wattage conservative’s endorsement on his radio show.

Conservative hero @seanhannity has endorsed our campaign! So honored to earn his trust. Let's get AZ a true conservative in the Senate #MAGA pic.twitter.com/tAoA173NQX — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) August 23, 2017

“I warmly offer you my endorsement and my support,” Hannity told Ward during an interview, according to CNN. “I’m supporting her candidacy and I hope you will too.”

Ward lost to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) by a double-digit margin in a primary last year, but Flake is viewed as even more vulnerable, partly because he’s not as well known in the state and partly because of his ongoing public feud with Trump.

And she’s rallying hardline conservative stars — Laura Ingraham also endorsed her this week.

The president himself attacked Flake during a Tuesday night rally, and then went after him by name on Twitter Wednesday morning.