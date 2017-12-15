TPM Livewire

Gillibrand Intros Bipartisan Bill To Alter How Congress Handles Harassment

PIN-IT
AP
By Published December 15, 2017 9:13 am

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) on Thursday introduced a bill along with eight Republican co-sponsors in the Senate to change the way Congress deals with harassment and discrimination claims.

The recent spate of sexual misconduct claims against lawmakers on Capitol Hill has prompted Congress to scrutinize the current laborious, secretive process for reporting and addressing sexual misconduct on the Hill. Several lawmakers have introduced proposals to change the system, and Gillibrand’s is the latest to do so. Her bill has the distinction of having eight Republican co-sponsors, including Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), the No. 2 Republican in the senate.

“Congress should never be above the law or play by their own set of rules,” said Gillibrand said in a statement Thursday announcing the bill. “There are real costs to sexual harassment in the workplace. We now know that many people quit their jobs because of it, or miss out on promotions or raises, all of which can throw off the entire trajectory in their careers. We must ensure that Congress handles complaints to create an environment where staffers can come forward if something happens to them without having to fear that it will ruin their careers. This bipartisan legislation would bring us much closer to that goal.”

The legislation, titled the Congressional Harassment Reform Act, would have victims decide how to resolve their complaint, according to Gillibrand’s office. The current system requires victims to go through counseling before filing a formal complaint, an aspect that has been widely criticized by Democrats.

The bill would also mandate that members of Congress pay any settlements out of their own pockets and that any settlements for a member must be approved by the House or Senate ethics committee, Gillibrand’s office said in a press release about the legislation. It would also require Congress to publicly disclose any settlements unless the victim asks for the settlement to remain private.

The legislation also includes provisions mandating sexual harassment training, creates the position of a confidential adviser to help those filing reports of harassment or discrimination, and would change the name of the office that handles these issues from the Office of Compliance to the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, per Gillibrand’s office.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Rupert Murdoch: Fox News Harassment Scandals ‘All Nonsense’ about 3 hours ago

Rupert Murdoch, the co-executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, said Thursday that the multiple...

Dems Request Review Of DOJ Release Of Anti-Trump Texts Between FBI Agents about 4 hours ago

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are asking the Justice Department to review why...

Trump Stonewalls On When He Knew Flynn Lied To FBI: 'You Know The Answer' about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Friday continued the White House’s stonewalling on when exactly he...

Trump Dumps Roy Moore: He Should 'Certainly' Concede To Doug Jones about 4 hours ago

President Trump has always been clear about his preference for winners. And embattled former...

Watch A Trump Judicial Nominee Fail To Answer GOP Sen's Questions About Law about 4 hours ago

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this week, one of President Donald Trump's...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.