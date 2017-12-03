Feinstein: ‘I Think’ Federal Russia Probe Will Lead To Obstruction Of Justice Case

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on Sunday said she thinks the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election is leading to “the putting together of a case of obstruction of justice.”

“I think what we’re beginning to see is the putting together of a case of obstruction of justice,” Feinstein said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“I think we see this in the indictments, the four indictments and pleas that have just taken place, and some of the comments that are being made,” she added. “I see it in the hyper-frenetic attitude of the White House: the comments every day, the continual tweets.”

Feinstein said she believes President Donald Trump fired James Comey as head of the FBI “directly because he did not agree to lift the cloud of the Russia investigation.”

“That’s obstruction of justice,” she said.

Trump’s former national security adviser Mike Flynn on Friday pleaded guilty to a single charge of making false statements to the FBI, and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election as part of his plea.