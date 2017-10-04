TPM Livewire

Facebook Vows To Fight Election Meddling In Full Page Ads In NYT, WaPo

Niall Carson/PA Wire
By Published October 4, 2017 2:04 pm

Facebook took out full page advertisements in the New York Times and the Washington Post Wednesday defending its integrity as a company and promising to not let its platform be used as a tool for election interference in the future.

“We take the trust of the Facebook community seriously,” Facebook wrote in the ads, which were the same in both newspapers. “We will fight any attempt to interfere with elections or civic engagement on Facebook.”

The advertisement outlined “immediate actions” the company is taking to keep foreign adversaries from purchasing political ads on its platform, like making the advertising process more transparent and hiring more than 1,000 people to work on Facebook’s ad review teams. The company also promised it would invest in security, conduct an internal investigation and work on developing partnerships with election commissions to support elections and civic engagement around the world.

The newspaper ads come just after Facebook gave Congress more than 3,000 advertisements that appear to have been bought by a Russian troll farm called the Internet Research Agency. Congressional investigators are probing Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

H/t: Fortune

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
