Conway: We’ll Pass Obamacare Repeal ‘This Summer,’ But ‘Replace’ Can Wait (VIDEO)

White House aide Kellyanne Conway said Monday that Republicans could repeal Obamacare without also replacing it, which would violate Trump’s prior pledge to do both at once.

“Very hopeful, very confident that the President can have the bill on his desk this summer,” Conway told “Fox & Friends.”

“In terms of the procedure,” she added later, “it could either be repealed and replaced at same time, or you could do what happened in the 2015 Senate bill, where every Republican senator who was there except for one voted, and they voted to immediately do away with the penalties and taxes under Obamacare, they dealt with Medicaid as well.”

“The only thing that’s changed since their vote in 2015 to repeal Obamacare and now is that you have a Republican president willing to sign that into law,” Conway said. “And you have the failures of Obamacare that much more crisp and obvious in front of you.”

Until Friday, Trump had pledged to repeal and replace Obamacare at the same time — as opposed to simply repealing it and charging lawmakers with crafting a replacement in a separate bill.

“I feel that repeal and replace have to be together,” the then President-elect said in January.

“It will be essentially simultaneously,” he said separately. “It will be various segments, you understand, but will most likely be on the same day or the same week, but probably the same day. Could be the same hour.”

But on Friday, Trump changed course.

If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

On Sunday, White House aide Mark Short said that, should Republicans not have the votes necessary to repeal and replace Obamacare all at once, they should “take care of the first step and repeal.”

