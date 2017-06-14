TPM Livewire

GOPer: Congressional Baseball Game Will Take Place As Scheduled

Alex Brandon/AP
By Published June 14, 2017 12:05 pm

Tierney Sneed contributed reporting.

Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) on Wednesday said the annual congressional baseball game will go on after a gunman opened fire at Republican lawmakers’ practice session earlier in the morning.

“The congressional baseball game is going on tomorrow night and it should,” McSally told reporters. “And that was a standing ovation when that was announced.”

Several reports identified the individual suspected of opening fire at Republican lawmakers’ baseball practice Wednesday morning as James T. Hodgkinson.

Police said five people were “transported medically” from the scene of the shooting, and President Donald Trump told reporters that the suspected gunman died of injuries he sustained during the shooting.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
