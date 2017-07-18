Club For Growth: GOP Senators Must Show ‘True Colors’ On O’Care Repeal

Conservative lobbying group Club for Growth on Tuesday said Republican senators can no longer “hide behind” the political cover of a presidential veto to espouse insincere positions on repealing Obamacare.

“It was easy for moderate Republicans to grandstand and regurgitate fiery political rhetoric when they knew repeal efforts would go nowhere, but now they will have to do something politicians don’t often do. And that is keep their promises,” the group’s president David McIntosh said in a statement.

McIntosh cited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) statement that he will let members vote on a “repeal only” amendment if they bring the House bill to a floor vote, similar to a 2015 bill Congress passed that President Barack Obama vetoed.

He called the amendment “short of perfection” but “the best option Republicans currently have to begin to repeal Obamacare.”

“This should be a slam dunk,” McIntosh said. “What’s changed between now and then is that in 2015 Republicans could hide behind President Obama’s veto.”

He said Republican senators now have “exactly what they wished for” in a Republican president “who will sign repeal legislation brought to his desk.”

“With the Obama impediment gone, moderate Republicans—most of whom supported the 2015 legislation—will now be forced to reveal their true colors,” McIntosh said. “Here’s to hoping that the third time’s the charm.”