Hillary Clinton: Kushner Use Of Private Email Accounts Is ‘Height Of Hypocrisy’

Calling her use of private email for official business while she was Secretary of State a “dumb mistake” but an even “dumber scandal,” former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was smug about news that members of the President’s administration used private email accounts for public business.

After President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed throughout the 2016 campaign that Clinton should be put in jail for her private account, Politico reported Sunday that his son-in-law Jared Kushner had a private email account that he used to talk with other White House officials about government business.

Clinton told SiriusXM’s Zerlina Maxwell Monday that the news reveals the Trump campaign “knew there was no real basis for their hyperventilating.”

“It’s just the height of hypocrisy, it is something that if they were sincere about it, I’d think you’d have Republican members of Congress calling for an investigation,” she said. “I haven’t heard that yet and I don’t think we will.”

She said the investigation into her emails was “overblown, untrue and really aimed to score political points.”

“I take full reasonability for it,” she said. “Our country had to go through it, which I regret.”