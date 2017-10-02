TPM Livewire

Clark County Sheriff: At Least 58 Dead, 515 Wounded From Mass Shooting

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Published October 2, 2017 11:47 am

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday that the mass shooting in Las Vegas the previous night had claimed the lives of 58 people, and perhaps an additional person, as the casualties from the mass shooting continued to mount.

“Right now we’re using the number of 58. I just was informed that it may be 59, of an individual that may have expired at Sunrise Hospital,” Lombardo said at a press briefing.

The number of injured also increased to 515, he said.

“In normal fashion I do not want to give you bad information,” he added. “So please do not press me on that number until we get further into this investigation.”

And as you can tell, as the hours go by, that number continues to increase,” he said.

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham
