Christie Drops Out Of Running For Job On Local Sports Talk Radio Show

Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J., and his wife Mary Pat Christie look on as President Donald Trump signs House Joint Resolution 41 in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published August 21, 2017 7:34 am

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is no longer in the running for a job on a local sports talk show, he announced in a statement Sunday.

Christie auditioned for the post-gubernatorial gig as a co-host on WFAN’s morning show last month, during which he called a caller a “communist.”

“After considering the other options that I have been presented with for post-gubernatorial employment, I declined their request to do additional shows,” Christie said in a statement published by NewJersey.com. “I made station executives aware that while I would be happy to continue to fill in for Boomer when asked and when available, that they should no longer consider me as a candidate interested in any job at WFAN when I leave the governorship.”

The New York Daily News reported Saturday that Christie was no longer being considered for the co-host position, which Christie said was “completely incorrect” in a statement.

He announced his decisions to drop out of the running for the job on Sunday, but it wasn’t clear what his “other options” may be.

Christie’s second term as governor is up in January and he cannot seek reelection.

