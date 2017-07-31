TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Dent: It’s ‘Obvious’ There’s Been ‘Chaos And Instability’ In WH

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published July 31, 2017 12:55 pm

Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) contradicted President Donald Trump Monday, saying that in fact “there’s been a fair amount of chaos and instability in the White House, and dysfunction.”

Earlier Monday, Trump proclaimed “No WH chaos!” in a tweet.

“Well, it’s been pretty obvious to most of us that there’s been a fair amount of chaos and instability in the White House, and dysfunction,” Dent told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, before referring to the recently dismissed White House chief of staff. “And I’m not blaming Reince Priebus for that, I don’t think he ever stood a chance in the job because he was never fully empowered by the President.”

“But with Gen. Kelly, who’s an extraordinarily good person, and well-qualified for this job — I hope that Gen. Kelly is fully empowered to do what must be done to bring the type of focus and discipline and stability to the White House,” Dent continued, referring to Priebus’s successor. “And I hope the President grants him that authority and then respects that authority.”

Later, Dent said that Trump’s bombastic rhetoric in recent speeches and elsewhere — “whether they’re tweets or inappropriate statements coming from the President” — had been a severe distraction for legislators.

“That just completely distracts us, and frankly it’s exhausting, Andrea. At times, we spend a good part of our day talking about those issues, rather than the issues we want to talk about,” he said.

He added later that “most Americans and certainly most Republicans want to see this President and this administration succeed, but there are times where we wish it get out of its own way.

“As I said earlier, too much time and energy has been spent — they’re too focused on all this internecine warfare, this infighting, the factional warfare within the White House. This seems to be all encompassing and has really distracted us from dealing with these very tough issues,” he added. “We need a fully focused, disciplined and engaged President to help advance a legislative agenda that will benefit the American people, particularly on tax reform and infrastructure.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep. Dent: It's 'Obvious' There's Been 'Chaos And Instability' In WH 48 seconds ago

Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) contradicted President Donald Trump Monday, saying that in fact “there's...

GOP Rep. Farenthold A No-Show At 'Duel Of Health Care Facts' Protest 43 minutes ago

Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) was a no-show at a mock “duel of health care...

Flashback: New Chief Of Staff Kelly Called US Politics A 'Cesspool' In 2016 43 minutes ago

Retired Gen. John Kelly, sworn in as White House chief of staff early Monday, was not...

Report: RNC Employees Asked To Save All 2016 Campaign Documents about 1 hours ago

In a memo sent to employees on Friday, the Republican National Committee's (RNC) lawyers...

Zinke: Reports I Threatened Senators Over Repeal Vote Are 'Laughable' about 2 hours ago

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Sunday brushed off reports that he issued threats to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.