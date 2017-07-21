TPM Livewire

GOP Sen. Defends Trump’s ‘Style’ Amid Reports Of Lawyers Going After Mueller

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 01: Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., listens to David Shulkin, nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary, testify during his Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building, February 1, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published July 21, 2017 9:28 am

Responding to reports that the President’s legal team is trying to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the Russia probe, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said the move falls in line with President Donald Trump’s “brash and forthcoming” style.

“I listened to your guest from ‘The Washington Post,’ I thought she put it perfectly,” Cassidy said on CNN Friday. “She goes, ‘Yes this is what Bill Clinton did, this is standard operating procedure,’ but then she said, ‘What is at issue here is his style.’ One thing we have to acknowledge, President Trump has his own style. And she said ‘it’s brash, it’s more forthcoming.’ Hey, has anybody looked at Trump for the last 70 years? He is brash and forthcoming. So I’m not sure the strategy is at issue, rather style. I cut the guy slack on style.”

When asked how he would respond if the President fired Mueller, Cassidy wouldn’t answer, because he said the CNN host was being “hypothetical.” But Cassidy defended Trump, saying he doesn’t always do the things he talks about doing.

“So, again, you have a sense that the President, when he thinks a thought, it is quickly on his lips. Now, any of us in such a situation would ponder ‘what if, what if, what if, what if,’ but we may choose not to say,” he said. “The President almost always chooses to say and sometimes a tweet.”

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
GOP Sen. Defends Trump's 'Style' Amid Reports Of Lawyers Going After Mueller

