GOP Sen. Defends Trump’s ‘Style’ Amid Reports Of Lawyers Going After Mueller

Responding to reports that the President’s legal team is trying to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the Russia probe, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said the move falls in line with President Donald Trump’s “brash and forthcoming” style.

“I listened to your guest from ‘The Washington Post,’ I thought she put it perfectly,” Cassidy said on CNN Friday. “She goes, ‘Yes this is what Bill Clinton did, this is standard operating procedure,’ but then she said, ‘What is at issue here is his style.’ One thing we have to acknowledge, President Trump has his own style. And she said ‘it’s brash, it’s more forthcoming.’ Hey, has anybody looked at Trump for the last 70 years? He is brash and forthcoming. So I’m not sure the strategy is at issue, rather style. I cut the guy slack on style.”

When asked how he would respond if the President fired Mueller, Cassidy wouldn’t answer, because he said the CNN host was being “hypothetical.” But Cassidy defended Trump, saying he doesn’t always do the things he talks about doing.

“So, again, you have a sense that the President, when he thinks a thought, it is quickly on his lips. Now, any of us in such a situation would ponder ‘what if, what if, what if, what if,’ but we may choose not to say,” he said. “The President almost always chooses to say and sometimes a tweet.”