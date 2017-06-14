Police: 5 People ‘Transported Medically’ From Scene Of Shooting

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown and Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa briefed members of the media Wednesday morning regarding a shooting earlier in the day during a Republican congressional baseball team practice.

Here’s what we know, from their briefings:

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown:

“We received a call of an active shooter, shots fired, at 7:09 a.m. ET” at Simpson Park.

The shooting occurred during a practice event for a “ baseball team of folks that were representing some folks on the hill”

“Five people were transported medically from the scene.”

Alexandria Police were there within three minutes. Two Alexandria officers engaged.

This is an active scene, with lots of witnesses to interview — Alexandria Sheriff’s Department, Capitol Police, FBI are involved in the investigation.

APD Chief Michael Brown updated media. 5 transported to local hospitals, including suspect. We will not ID victims or suspect right now. pic.twitter.com/pPYlqEjACM — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa