Police: 5 People ‘Transported Medically’ From Scene Of Shooting

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown and Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa briefed members of the media Wednesday morning regarding a shooting earlier in the day during a Republican congressional baseball team practice.
Here’s what we know, from their briefings:
Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown:
- “We received a call of an active shooter, shots fired, at 7:09 a.m. ET” at Simpson Park.
- The shooting occurred during a practice event for a “baseball team of folks that were representing some folks on the hill”
- “Five people were transported medically from the scene.”
- Alexandria Police were there within three minutes. Two Alexandria officers engaged.
- This is an active scene, with lots of witnesses to interview — Alexandria Sheriff’s Department, Capitol Police, FBI are involved in the investigation.
Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa
- Police on-scene — (presumably members of Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R-LA) security detail) — responded to the shooter, and were “shortly thereafter” joined by Alexandria Police, Fire Department and others.
- Chief Verderosa will return in an hour-and-a-half to answer questions
- Police consider it to be a closed incident.
- The investigation is still very early on, there are lots of witnesses to be interviewed.