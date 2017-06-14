TPM Livewire

Police: 5 People ‘Transported Medically’ From Scene Of Shooting

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown speaks to the media about the shooting Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Alexandria, Va. A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published June 14, 2017 9:30 am

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown and Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa briefed members of the media Wednesday morning regarding a shooting earlier in the day during a Republican congressional baseball team practice.

Here’s what we know, from their briefings:

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown:

  • “We received a call of an active shooter, shots fired, at 7:09 a.m. ET” at Simpson Park.
  • The shooting occurred during a practice event for a “baseball team of folks that were representing some folks on the hill”
  • “Five people were transported medically from the scene.”
  • Alexandria Police were there within three minutes. Two Alexandria officers engaged.
  • This is an active scene, with lots of witnesses to interview — Alexandria Sheriff’s Department, Capitol Police, FBI are involved in the investigation.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa

  • Police on-scene — (presumably members of Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R-LA) security detail) — responded to the shooter, and were “shortly thereafter” joined by Alexandria Police, Fire Department and others.
  • Chief Verderosa will return in an hour-and-a-half to answer questions
  • Police consider it to be a closed incident.
  • The investigation is still very early on, there are lots of witnesses to be interviewed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
