TPM Livewire

Barack And Michelle Obama ‘Disgusted’ By Weinstein Allegations

PIN-IT
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published October 11, 2017 8:25 am

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday afternoon released a statement condemning the behavior of Harvey Weinstein as more women came out accusing the movie mogul of sexual harassment and assault.

“Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports of Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status,” Obama said in a statement. “We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture, including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect, so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future.”

Weinstein was a prominent Democratic donor, and Democratic lawmakers have come under pressure to denounce the movie executive. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton condemned Westein’s actions earlier on Tuesday, and several Democratic lawmakers have donated campaign contributions from Weinstein to charity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Barack And Michelle Obama 'Disgusted' By Weinstein Allegations 38 seconds ago

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday afternoon released...

Twitter Flips Decision, Lets Blackburn Promote ‘Baby Body Parts’ Video 35 minutes ago

Twitter reversed its decision to block Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s (R-TN) campaign video from being...

Report: Trump Told Officials He Wanted Significant Increase In Nuclear Weapons about 1 hours ago

During a July meeting with top national security advisers, President Donald Trump said that...

GOP, Dem Members Of Congress Introduce Bump Stock Ban Bill about 15 hours ago

Reps. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) and Seth Moulton (D-MA) on Tuesday introduced legislation to ban...

WH Stands By Trump's False Claim, Says US Is 'Highest Taxed Corporate Nation' about 17 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday refused to back away from...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.